Report: Israel destroyed a spy device in Lebanon

The Lebanese Al-Mayadeen television network, which is affiliated with the Hezbollah terrorist organization, reported on Monday that an IDF unmanned aerial vehicle attacked and destroyed a spy device located between Wadi Zefta and Numeiriyyeh in southern Lebanon.

According to the report, it is suspected that there is another Israeli spy device in the area and Lebanese security forces are working to locate it.

Two years ago, Hezbollah claimed it had uncovered an Israeli spy device in the Bekaa Valley area, opposite Lake Qaraoun in Lebanon and that Israel detonated the spy device for fear that it would be exposed.

In 2015, Lebanese media reported that soldiers had detonated a "listening device" allegedly planted by Israel in the southern Marjayoun region, close to the border with the Jewish state.

The reports from Lebanon came after the IDF confirmed that it had launched an air strike on Syrian territory following reports of an attack on the province of Quneitra.

One Syrian soldier was killed and two others wounded in the Israeli missile strike, the official SANA news agency reported.

The IDF stated that the strike had targeted a missile launcher following an attack on an Israeli aircraft. The missile did not strike the plane and landed in Syria.