Senior official: We won't allow religious Zionism to be trampled

Senior Right Parties Union source to PM: Even if agreement reached with Liberman, without Justice portfolio, party won't enter government.

A senior official in the Right Parties Union responded to the Likud announcement that all the faction leaders agree on establishing the coalition and all are waiting only for Yisrael Beyteinu Chairman Avigdor Liberman.

The source said he feared the Prime Minister would reach an agreement with Liberman at the last minute and then try to prevent the party from receiving the Justice portfolio, trying to push the right-wing parties into a corner as a way to prevent the establishment of a right-wing government.

"Without the Justice portfolio, there will be no entry into the coalition. There are other important items that we have no intention of being flexible or giving up," the source said.

He declares that "any attempt by the Prime Minister to reach a solution with Avigdor Liberman at the expense of the knitted kippas to accuse us of toppling a right-wing coalition won't work."

The senior official stressed that so far no agreement has been reached with the Prime Minister according to which the party will receive the Justice and Education portfolios. "Without meeting this basic demand, an agreement with Liberman will not make us part of the government," he concluded.

Prime Minister Netanyahu announced that he will deliver a statement at the Knesset on Monday about the difficulties in the coalition negotiations.

The Knesset plenum approved in preliminary reading the bill to dissolve the Knesset. 65 MKs supported the proposal, 43 opposed.