Trump: Hope Israel forms coalition

US President says he hopes to continue to work with Netanyahu to make US-Israel alliance stronger as Israel faces prospect of new elections.

US President Donald Trump expressed hope that Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu would succeed in forming a coalition this week despite reports that the Likud party is preparing to dissolve the Knesset and hold new elections.

"Hoping things will work out with Israel's coalition formation and Bibi and I can continue to make the alliance between America and Israel stronger than ever. A lot more to do!" Trump tweeted.

Likud MK Miki Zohar submitted a bill Monday morning which would dissolve the 21st Knesset and call for new elections to be held less than five months after the last vote, held on April 9th.

The bill was submitted in keeping with a decision made by Likud leaders Sunday to prepare for the dissolution of the Knesset by Wednesday.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu must form a new governing coalition by Wednesday – or risk losing the mandate to form the next government.

Unless the Likud can broker a deal between the secular rightist Yisrael Beytenu and haredi lawmakers over the future of the IDF draft deferment program for yeshiva students, Netanyahu will be unable to win the backing of a majority in the 120-member Knesset.

Netanyahu is reportedly attempting to form a temporary 60-MK government, which would require the tacit support of Yisrael Beytenu from the opposition. Such an arrangement would give Netanyahu an extra six days to negotiate an agreement allowing him to bring Yisrael Beytenu into the government.