Liberman: 'Would-be coalition is not a right-wing government'

Yisrael Beytenu chair says party will support dissolving Knesset, will keep current list if new elections are called.

Yisrael Beytenu Chairman Avigdor Liberman on Monday afternoon told a party meeting that "if the Likud proposes dissolving the Knesset, we will support it, let no one have any doubt," blaming the larger party for failing to form a coalition.

"We were very goal-oriented, very clear, and in order to handle our truth, the Likud has used their enormous propaganda machine to try claiming that it's an issue of personal revenge," he said. "Anyone who wants to understand what I'm talking about can look at today's issue of Israel Hayom. Even the Pravda newspaper under Stalin was gentler and more objective."

The paper in question featured a photo of Liberman on its front page, together with the title, "A fraud named Liberman."

"The current government is not a right-wing government, it's just a government of Jewish law. We will not be partners in a government of Jewish law," he emphasized, reiterating that his party "will not support any alternative candidate for forming the government, other than [Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin] Netanyahu."

He also denied reports that outgoing Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked (New Right) will join his party if new elections are held, emphasizing that his party's current list will remain unchanged.

"I respect Shaked and I have met her under friendly circumstances. Yisrael Beytenu will run in its current formation. We will not waste time making all sorts of changes."

Regarding the rumors of talks between himself and Blue and White leader Yair Lapid, Liberman said, "Two weeks before the elections I met him in a Russian restaurant and it was very tasty... I can't swear it was kosher, but it tasted good."

The conflict over the Draft Law is not the only reason there is no coalition, he added.

"It's not just the Draft Law... The Draft Law has become a symbol, and we're not compromising on our symbols," he said.