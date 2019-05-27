Benny Gantz vows to block new elections

'Israelis won't let anyone steal their democracy.' Blue and White chief vows to vote down bill to dissolve Knesset and force snap elections.

Blue and White chief Benny Gantz said Monday afternoon that his party would vote against a bill to dissolve the Knesset and force early elections, accusing the Likud of attempting to “steal” Israeli democracy.

Speaking at a party meeting Monday, Gantz said Blue and White’s 35-MK Knesset delegation would vote against the bill, submitted Monday morning by Likud MK Miki Zohar, to dissolve the Knesset and force early elections, tentatively slated for September 3rd.

“The citizens of Israel won’t accept an attempt to steal their democracy from them,” Gantz said.

Gantz also suggested that his party would seek to form a national unity government with the Likud if Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu lost the mandate to form the next government – but only if Netanyahu were no longer the chairman of the Likud party.

“Netanyahu is the only thing blocking the formation of a national unity government which will care for the citizens of Israel. The silence of the sheep over in the Likud is pathetic.”

“Going to elections now would mean cheating Israel’s citizens.”

MK Yair Lapid (Blue and White) also launched into an attack on Prime Minister Netanyahu at the party meeting, calling Netanyahu a “manipulative ruler suspected of crimes who is only concerned with himself. The public wants a unity government and Netanyahu is the only thing preventing the establishment of a unity government.”