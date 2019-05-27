Report: Egypt pressing Israel to implement ceasefire

Israel is in no hurry to agree to the Egyptian-brokered ceasefire with Hamas, Al Quds reported.

According to the report, Israel has not yet allowed additional types of merchandise into Gaza, even though the agreement had Israel allowing it from Sunday.

According to Al Quds' source, Israel had agreed to allow three of the requested 40 types of merchandise it believes can be used for terror activities into Gaza. Hamas is following Israel closely, and expects an appropriate response from Egypt, Al Quds noted.

For its part, Egypt is pressing Israel to implement the agreements, a senior Democratic Front for the Liberation of Palestine source told Al Quds.