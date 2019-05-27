Massive blaze in Jerusalem school

Fire breaks out in girls' school in Jerusalem, apparently as a result of faulty air conditioner unit.

A fire broke out in a Jerusalem girls’ school early Monday morning, resulting in damage to the school’s interior, but no injuries.

The blaze was first reported at approximately 4:20 a.m. Monday in a school located on Malchei Yisrael Street in the capital.

Fire and rescue teams were dispatched to the scene, and within an hour had contained the fire, which was later extinguished.

“Firefighters quickly arrived at the scene, spotted the flames and large amount of smoke coming out of the school,” a spokesperson for the Jerusalem District Fire and Rescue said.

“The firefighting teams entered the building as it was burning, carried out searches at the scene, while also working to extinguish the flames and carry out a controlled release of the large amount of smoke which was building up inside the school.”

Fire officials opened an investigation into the causes of the fire. A preliminary investigation suggests that a faulty air conditioner unit which had been left on overnight was to blame.