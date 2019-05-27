Haredi parties won't support September elections

The haredi parties will oppose the move to hold elections on September 3, Kikar Hashabbat reported.

According to Kikar Hashabbat, the parties claim that holding elections in September, at the beginning of the Hebrew month of Elul, will disrupt the yeshivas' Elul learning period.

As a result, if Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu fails to form a coalition by Wednesday, efforts will be made to ensure elections will be held either on August 27, or only after the Tishrei (fall) holidays.

If new elections are held, it is estimated that the right-religious bloc would retain its majority and gain an additional three seats.

The vote on whether to dissolve the current Knesset is scheduled for Monday at 4:00p.m.