No need to curse

Parashat Bechukotai, once upon a time, struck terror in the hearts of Jews each year when it was read.

There are a few very relevant messages from this week’s parshah that should encourage the listener to pay a little closer attention to the important messages coming our way this Shabbat.

There are two weekly Torah readings that give the full lowdown for what what we get for obeying the Torah and what we can expect if we don’t.

It’s not always easy to translate ancient messages into modern day terms even for those who live by Torah, which is important to do because they are messages that always apply, especially today. It’s not just about being blessed or cursed, but about understanding the intricate cause-and-effect system that runs this world and the part we play in keeping it smoothly running.