Team which broke into Iranian nuclear archive to receive prize

Israel Defense Prize to be awarded to Mossad crew which broke into the Iranian nuclear archive.

The Israel Defense Prize will be awarded this year to the Mossad crew which broke into the Iranian nuclear archive and succeeded in passing the information to Israel.

According to Channel 12 News, the prize will be given to the Mossad fighters in light of the successful operation which was carried out with the force making a significant risk.

The transfer of the documents and files from Iran to Israel proved that Iran was working to develop nuclear weapons. The exposure of the materials was one of the reasons that led the Americans to withdraw from the nuclear agreement with Iran.

The Israel Defense Prize is awarded annually to three or four individuals or teams from the entire defense establishment in recognition of a life's work or a unique contribution to the state.