German newspaper supports the kippah

Germany’s Bild newspaper to print image of a kippah that can be cut and worn on one’s head.

Germany’s Bild newspaper on Monday will print the image of a kippah inside the newspaper that can be cut and worn on one’s head.

The newspaper’s editor in chief tweeted, "If there is even one Jew in Germany who does not feel he can wear a kippah without danger, our only answer should be that we all have to wear a kippah.”

Photo: Twitter

The newspaper's move is in response to the remarks made by Felix Klein, Germany's government commissioner on anti-Semitism, who warned Jews about the potential dangers of wearing the traditional kippah skullcap in the face of rising anti-Jewish attacks.

"I cannot advise Jews to wear the kippah everywhere all the time in Germany," Felix Klein said in an interview published Saturday by the Funke regional press group.

In issuing the warning, he said he had "alas, changed my mind (on the subject) compared to previously."

The Chief Orthodox Rabbi of Berlin, Rabbi Yitshak Ehrenberg, rejected Klein’s remarks and told Arutz Sheva, "Felix Klein's statement is an unfortunate statement. He is the last one who should be coming and telling the Jews to hide, because by doing so he is in fact declaring his failure.”

"If there is indeed danger, perhaps the police or some other factor should say that. But I would expect him to encourage the Jews and continue to fight anti-Semitism. This statement is out of place.”

"We see what is happening here in the public domain. Most of the Muslim women walk with their headscarves on the street. I go to the stores where I normally do my shopping, and the female vendors are wearing a Muslim head covering. Does that mean that they’re permitted to do so and I, the Jew, have to hide my Judaism? That is unheard of!” said Rabbi Ehrenberg.

Earlier on Sunday, President Reuven Rivlin said that Germany's warning to Jews on the dangers of wearing kippot was a "capitulation to anti-Semitism" and evidence Jews were unsafe there.

"Fears about the security of German Jews are a capitulation to anti-Semitism and an admittance that, again, Jews are not safe on German soil," he said, adding, "We will never submit, will never lower our gaze and will never react to anti-Semitism with defeatism -- and expect and demand our allies act in the same way.”