Rescue crews in the Kinneret (Sea of Galilee) are searching for five people who left aboard a sailing boat on Sunday afternoon at 3:00 p.m. for a sail on the Kinneret and, as of 11:00 p.m., have not yet returned to shore.

A helicopter from the police air force has been flown to the scene.