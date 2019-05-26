Watch: Submarine Uber in Australia

Uber announced last week that beginning on Monday of this week and during the coming month, it will be possible to experience the first rideshare submarine in the world. The submarine, named ScUber, will operate in the Great Barrier Reef in Australia, allowing people to observe one of the wonders of the world. The giant reef, which can even be seen from space, houses thousands of unique species of fish and coral, making it one of the most sought after diving sites in the world.

Those who try the new service can book the submarine to its exact location on the Australian coast. Then you'll take a private helicopter to bring you the nearby Heron Island. You'll board the submarine on the Great Barrier Reef and enjoy an hour's drive between the coral and the fish.

The trip to the submarine, together with the flight, costs slightly above $2,000 for two passengers. If this price is too expensive for you, you can also get a free ride. Anyone who lives in a country where Uber operates can enter the company's website and explain in 25 words or less why he or she deserves a free ticket. The most creative answers will be able to win their owners round trip airfare, five days at a local hotel and of course a submarine ride.

If the experimental project succeeds, Uber hopes to make the submarine trip a permanent attraction and allow tourists from all over the world to see the wonders of the reef even without having to learn to dive on their own.