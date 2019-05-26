PM: Last-ditch effort to prevent new elections

PM Netanyahu to meet party leaders. says he has proposal all parties should adopt to prevent new elections, save right-wing government.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu announced that he would meet with the leaders of the prospective coalition parties in the coming hours in a final effort to save the new government and avert new elections.

"I am now making my last-ditch effort to form a right-wing government and to prevent unnecessary elections. I gave the partners a proposal for a solution. It is based on the principles that the army has established and on the data that the army has established - there is no reason to reject it, "Netanyahu said.

"I'm going to invite all party leaders tonight. I want to talk to them and try together to prevent unnecessary elections," added the prime minister.

At a meeting of Likud ministers convened Sunday afternoon, the prime minister announced to the ministers that he intends to promote a swift move to dissolve the Knesset this week due to the deadlock in the coalition talks.

During the meeting Sunday, Netanyahu blamed Yisrael Beytenu chairman Avidgor Liberman for the failure to reach a compromise agreement with haredi lawmakers which would pave the way for a new governing coalition.

“The haredim moved in Liberman’s direction,” said Netanyahu. “We can solve this crisis, but I guess someone doesn’t want to.”

“Liberman is looking for any excuse to topple me. The public will never forgive him if he takes us to elections twice in one year,” Netanyahu continued.

The Prime Minister added that if no compromise can be worked out before the deadline Wednesday, Israel will head to snap elections.

“If there will be no choice, then we’ll pass a law dissolving the Knesset on Wednesday.”

At the same time, the Likud’s negotiating team is continuing its efforts to bring Yisrael Beytenu and the haredi factions to a compromise that would allow both sides to join the new government.