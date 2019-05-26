Smotrich: Public will not forgive those who bring down the right

National Union Party Chairman Bezalel Smotrich warns move to new elections could lead to end of right-wing government.

National Union Party Chairman Bezalel Smotrich warned Sunday that the Knesset would be dissolved and that new elections would be held.

"There are situations where extreme caution is required, and that is where we are right now," Smotrich said. "Playing with the idea of ​​going back to elections is to play a dangerous game with fire, even more than the Lag B'Omer bonfires in the hot weather. This could get out of control and lead to the end of right-wing rule."

"The public will punish those who will irresponsibly undermine the establishment of a right-wing government and lead to unnecessary elections," said MK Smotrich.

Earlier, Prime Minister Netanyahu informed the Likud ministers that he intends to promote a swift move to dissolve the Knesset this week due to the deadlock in the coalition talks.

“The haredim moved in Liberman’s direction,” said Netanyahu. “We can solve this crisis, but I guess someone doesn’t want to.”

“Liberman is looking for any excuse to topple me. The public will never forgive him if he takes us to elections twice in one year,” Netanyahu continued.

The Prime Minister added that if no compromise can be worked out before the deadline Wednesday, Israel will head to snap elections.

“If there will be no choice, then we’ll pass a law dissolving the Knesset on Wednesday.”