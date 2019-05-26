This Thursday, Bet El Institutions is launching an e-newsletter, offering weekly Torah insights in the spirit of the Rav Kook's teachings

This Thursday, Bet El Institutions is launching their newest email newsletter, Beyond The 4 Amot, offering weekly Torah insights in the spirit of the teachings of Rav Kook. The newsletter will be sent every Thursday and include video divrei Torah, Parshat HaShavua, Ask the Rabbi Q&As, and short clips of filmed classes.

Much of the newsletters content is adapted from Hebrew-only texts and classes, and is being translated by Bet El Institutions to provide the English-speaking world with this Torah perspective.

Also in the works for the email list are optional email courses on various national religious texts and topics.

After confirming their subscription via a confirmation email, all newsletter subscribers automatically receive a free copy of Chapter 2 of The Art of T’Shuva – The Teachings of HaRav Avraham Yitzchak HaCohen Kook: Commentary by Rabbi David Samson and Tzvi Fishman.

As an added incentive, Bet El Institutions is running a Facebook contest to promote the launch. One lucky winner will receive a mailed copy of the #1 Handbook of Torah sources for religious Zionism – Torat Eretz Yisrael. To enter, contestants simply click on this link, type in their full name, and subscribe to the newsletter. All contestants are also encouraged to like the Beyond The 4 Amot Facebook page.

