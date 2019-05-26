Elections: 'Unnecessary but unavoidable'

Knesset Organizing Committee Chairman MK Mickey Zohar (Likud), confirmed Sunday that he intends to lay down a bill to dissolve the new Knesset shortly.

"The conduct of some of the coalition members is bringing us to unnecessary and yet unavoidable choices in light of a disagreement over a silly clause in the draft law," Zohar said.

"I am very sorry that I intend to bring forward the law to dissolve the Knesset after the deliberations are finalized with Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein," he said.

At a meeting of Likud ministers convened Sunday afternoon, the prime minister announced to the ministers that he intends to promote a swift move to dissolve the Knesset this week due to the deadlock in the coalition talks.

During the meeting Sunday, Netanyahu blamed Yisrael Beytenu chairman Avidgor Liberman for the failure to reach a compromise agreement with haredi lawmakers which would pave the way for a new governing coalition.

“The haredim moved in Liberman’s direction,” said Netanyahu. “We can solve this crisis, but I guess someone doesn’t want to.”

“Liberman is looking for any excuse to topple me. The public will never forgive him if he takes us to elections twice in one year,” Netanyahu continued.

The Prime Minister added that if no compromise can be worked out before the deadline Wednesday, Israel will head to snap elections.

“If there will be no choice, then we’ll pass a law dissolving the Knesset on Wednesday.”

At the same time, the Likud’s negotiating team is continuing its efforts to bring Yisrael Beytenu and the haredi factions to a compromise that would allow both sides to join the new government.