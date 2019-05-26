Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu made a veiled criticism of potential coalition partners on Sunday, adding that Israel could avoid new elections if party leaders show “good will” in negotiations.

Netanyahu was tapped to form the next government following the April 9th election, which gave the Likud and its allies 65 out of 120 seats in the Knesset, including 16 seats for the two haredi factions, Shas and United Torah Judaism, as well as five seats for the secular right-wing Yisrael Beytenu faction.

After being granted an extension by President Reuven Rivlin, Netanyahu has until Wednesday to complete coalition talks with all five of his partners – Shas, UTJ, Yisrael Beytenu, Kulanu, and the Union of Right-Wing Parties – and to form a new government.

Despite marathon talks overnight, however, the religious parties and Yisrael Beytenu remain deadlocked over the future of the draft deferment program for yeshiva students, with haredi lawmakers pushing to maintain the status quo, while Yisrael Beytenu demands backing for a modified version of the law which would pressure the haredi community to meet draft quotas.

At the weekly cabinet meeting Sunday, Netanyahu said that the two sides could reach a compromise – if they so desire it. But, the prime minister hinted, some parties may be interested in bringing Israel back to the polls for snap elections.

"I think that the problem can be solved with good will, if that's what people want," Netanyahu said.

"If there's not a desire, and things are being aimed in a certain direction, it's unfortunate. I don't think the country needs to be dragged to another election, but there might be someone who wants that."

Earlier on Sunday, a Likud party spokesman accused Yisrael Beytenu chief Avidgor Liberman of working to undermine Netanyahu’s bid to form the next government.

"If Lieberman continues to insist on taking down the government, the Likud has begun preparations ahead of elections."

"At this stage there has been no decision on dissolving the Knesset."