Watch: Rabbi Carlebach's home destroyed - but the books survived

Arutz Sheva joins residents of Mevo Modim as they visit home of Rabbi Shlomo Carlebach and discover that many books survived the firestorm.

On Sunday, residents of the central Israeli town of Mevo Modim visited the ruins of the devastated community for the first time since a massive firestorm in the neighboring Ben Shemen Forest tore through the town, destroying most of the roughly 50 homes.

Arutz Sheva joined the residents as they inspected the remains of the homes hit by the fire, including the ruins of Rabbi Shlomo Carlebach's private residence. To their surprise, the residents visiting the remains of Rabbi Carlebach's home found that much of his personal library remained intact, a fact many found miraculous.





Loading....



