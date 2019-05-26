Litzman: Not afraid of going back to elections

Deputy health minister emphasizes his UTJ party not afraid of elections, reminding Liberman of his relatively small number of seats.

Deputy Minister of Health MK Yaakov Litzman addressed the crisis in coalition negotiations over the issue of the Draft Law.

Litzman made it clear that he is not prepared to compromise on the issue of the law and will not hesitate to go back to elections over it. "I hope we will receive 10 seats," he said.

"Why give up, maybe someone else should give up? Be flexible? I have 20 Knesset seats together with my colleagues, someone else has less," added Litzman.