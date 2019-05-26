Iranian police arrest dozens over 'unauthorized' yoga class

Yoga teacher and some 30 students arrested at private yoga class in northern Iran.

A yoga teacher and some 30 students were arrested at a private yoga class in northern Iran, local media outlets have reported.

Iranian police raided the yoga class, which was being held in a private home in the city of Gorgan.

While yoga classes are permitted in the Islamic republic, they are strictly regulated. Classes must be taught by authorized teachers, and must be gender separate.

Authorities said the yoga instructor was not licensed by the state, adding that the class included both men and women. Massoud Soleimani, a local justice department official, also said that the participants were guilty of wearing “inappropriate outfits” and “behaved inappropriately”, Iran’s Tasnim reported.

Soleimani added that the class was advertised online, via social media outlets like Instagram. Police had been monitoring the home where the class took place for some time prior to the arrests.

Local law enforcement officials are preparing an indictment against the instructor of the unauthorized class.