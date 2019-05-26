Watch: Firefighters extinguish asbestos fire at Kibbutz Harel

After firestorm burns down several homes in Beit Shemes-area kibbutz, Hazmat crews called in to extinguish asbestos fire.

Firefighters were dispatched Sunday morning to extinguish an asbestos fire in Kibbutz Harel, after several homes in the community were destroyed Thursday in a devastating firestorm.

A special hazardous materials (Hazmat) team of firefighters was sent in to the kibbutz, which is located about 4.5 miles north of Beit Shemesh, after it was found that asbestos-cement (referred to sometimes as AC sheet) was burning at the ruins of several homes in Harel.

Asbestos-cement, which was a common building material prior to the 1980s, can be a serious health hazard, particularly if it is exposed to the elements, causing its particles to spread in the air.