PA: We will reexamine agreements with Israel

PA cabinet leader: It is impossible to continue recognizing Israel as long as it does not recognize us.

Palestinian Authority (PA) cabinet leader Mohammad Shtayyeh said on Saturday that the Palestinian National Council and the Palestine Liberation Organization’s (PLO) Executive Committee would review all the agreements signed with Israel.

Speaking at an Iftar meal, which ends the daily Ramadan fast, with the families of dead terrorists and ones imprisoned in Israel, Shtayyeh said that "it is impossible to continue to recognize Israel as long as it does not recognize us."

"Israel is conducting a fight against us on the narrative. It wants to falsify our narrative about Al-Aqsa in order to make the Jewish narrative dominant. But as much as it tries, it will never falsify history because we are rooted in this land," he continued.

He called on the Palestinian Arabs in the diaspora to come to “Palestine” to invest in it.