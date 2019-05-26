Lapid to Netanyahu: We won't allow you to be Erdogan

'There won't be a Turkish dictator here,' Yair Lapid says at a demonstration against the Immunity Law on Saturday night in Tel Aviv.

Blue and White leader MK Yair Lapid, participated in the leftist demonstration in Tel Aviv on Saturday night against Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu's intention to pass the Immunity Law.

"Listen to the square, Bibi," Lapid said. "We won't allow you. We won't allow you to be Erdogan. There won't be a Turkish dictator here. They always say, 'The people said.' We're also the people. We're also saying our opinion. We won't allow you to destroy the State. This is also our State. We are not your subjects. We won't allow you to destroy the Supreme Court. You're not above the law. We won't allow you to be a tyrant."

"What does he think?" Lapid asked. "That we'll sit quietly? That he'll destroy the court and we'll be quiet? That he'll pay with our money - billions to Litzman and Smotrich to grant him immunity? A state run by Jewish law in exchange for immunity? Blackmail for immunity? We won't allow it."

Lapid, in a direct appeal to the coalition, continued, "We're looking for five decent people. That's all we need to save this country, five decent people. We're looking for five decent people to save the country. Let them get up and say that this isn't why we went into politics. We're not Bibi's servants. We won't let him turn us into rags."

"Gilad Erdan - I know what you think. I know what you think about the laws of immunity. The journalists know, the public knows. Don't be a coward. Go with what you believe in.

"Avi Dichter - you were a decent Jew your entire life. Do you really want that everyone who served with you in the army will be ashamed of you? That everyone who served with you in the Shin Bet (Shabak - ed.) will be ashamed of you? I know your values. Follow your own values.

"Roy Folkman - 150 thousand people voted for you because you promised to oppose immunity. You promised. Your promise isn't worth anything? You deceived them?

"Nir Barkat - this is how you want to begin in the Knesset? As someone who does what Bibi says? As someone with no spine?

"Yuli Edelstein - there won't be a president in Israel who had a part in destroying the Supreme Court. There won't be a president in Israel who helped to destroy democracy. If you won't oppose this - you'll never be president.

"Look at this square. We just started - this is only the beginning. We're here because we're angry. We're tired of being polite. He's destroying the State. Destroying it."