Hamas calls for boycott of Bahrain economic conference

The Hamas terrorist organization on Friday called on the Palestinian Authority to boycott a US-sponsored economic conference that will be held in Bahrain on June 25.

"Our people are unified to boycott the conference in Manama and act against the Deal of the Century and the projects of liquidizing the Palestinian cause," said Khalil al-Hayya, deputy chief of Hamas, according to the Xinhua news agency.

Al-Hayya made his remarks in eastern Gaza as he joined the weekly anti-Israel “March of the Return” border protests.

The “Peace to Prosperity” economic workshop, to be held on June 25 and 26 in Bahrain, was announced on Sunday by senior White House officials, who said that the Trump administration is planning to release the economic component of its upcoming Middle East peace plan during that workshop.

The PA immediately announced that it would boycott the economic conference, with its “information minister” Nabil Abu Rudeineh saying that the conference would be a meaningless meeting that was part of a meaningless plan.

Earlier this week, Saeb Erekat, secretary general of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO), reiterated that PA officials will not be attending the Bahrain conference, saying, “Palestine’s full economic potential can only be achieved by ending the Israeli occupation, respecting international law and UN resolutions.”

Erekat’s statement came even after countries such as the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia announced they would take part in the Bahrain conference.

