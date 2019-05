Poles apart: The ugly head of anti-Semitism Poland is trying to forget its past and claims that it does not need to return stolen Jewish property during the Holocaust. Walter Bingham,

Reuters Mateusz Morawiecki and Binyamin Netanyahu Hear: All about the Polish whitewash and their transparent anti-Semitism. Also: How the IDF capitulated to LGBT pressure. Plus: Israel is sweltering in a heatwave and suffering damage from wildfires. And: More.

