Is a Jew who makes Aliyah a better Jew than one who does not?

Does Aliyah justify the prideful claims of a Jew that he or she is a better Jew than those Jews who remain in the Diaspora?

Dr. Sam Minskoff, a member of the Aliyah Team at Arutz Sheva, discusses this most sensitive issue as a deterrent to Aliyah in that this notion is an offense to Jews in the Diaspora.

The notion that Jews are better or more complete because they made Aliyah than Jews who choose to remain in exile is a complete falsehood according to Dr. Minskoff.

In the confusion of being better as opposed to BETTER OFF has yielded offensive misconceptions.

He opines that Jews are not better for making Aliyah; rather, better off especially in terms of survival.