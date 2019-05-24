Jewish Agency and JFNA will assist wildfire victims

The Jewish Agency for Israel and The Jewish Federations of North America will provide immediate emergency assistance to 60 families in Mevo Modi’im and Kibbutz Harel whose homes were destroyed by the devastating wildfires that burned through Israel yesterday.

This support from The Jewish Agency comes from a special fund provided by the Jewish Federations of North America, with the aim of helping families cover immediate needs like clothes and personal belongings in the aftermath of losing their homes. The assistance provided by The Jewish Agency, in coordination with the local welfare authorities in each community, amounts to approximately $1,000 USD per family.

Jewish Agency Chairman Isaac Herzog said: “The Jewish Agency in partnership with the Jewish Federations of North America will distribute emergency assistance at an initial sum of $1,000 USD to families who lost their homes to help cover their immediate needs over the next few days. We especially feel the strength of Jewish solidarity at times like these, when dozens of Israeli families coping with the shock of losing their home and property receive an immediate embrace from their sisters and brothers across the ocean. These funds help the families with immediate needs like clothes and personal belongings. The Jewish Agency will be there to support these families in any way possible, together with our Jewish family in the Diaspora.”