Haredi party: Liberman isn't telling the truth

Deputy Health Minister Yakov Litzman and Finance Committee Chairman MK Moshe Gafni, leaders of the Ashkenazic-haredi UTJ party, on Friday responded to the crisis in coalition negotiations.

"Anyone with a brain understands that [Yisrael Beytenu chairman] Avigdor Liberman does not want to join a Netanyahu government, for his own reasons, and so he quit the government a few months ago and now is attempting to use the Draft Law as an excuse, when in reality he's the only one who is not allowing the formation of a right-wing government," the two said in a statement.

"Unfortunately Liberman is not telling the truth when it comes to the Draft Law. In the previous Knesset, the law passed its first reading and we warned ahead of time that we would want to change a few things before the law's second and third readings. And that's what happened with the committee that prepared the law. That was the agreement, and we did not change our stance on the matter.

"We have never asked for their to be a 'state of Jewish law.' The religious and haredi parties never asked for such a thing, but if according to him it is true, how does he plan to create a right-wing government without the haredim, with Meretz and Blue and White? There's no logic to this, but apparently there is a desire to bring down [Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin] Netanyahu and create a left-wing government.

"UTJ recommended Netanyahu as the candidate for creating the government and calls on the heads of the right-wing parties to meet and complete the creation of a new coalition as soon as possible."