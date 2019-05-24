Is the US Congress infected with anti-Semitism?

Jay Shapiro is disappointed that the US Congress has not been able to pass a resolution against anti-Semitism.

Jay Shapiro is concerned that the US Congress has not been able to reach agreement and approve a resolution against anti-Semitism in recent weeks.

According to him, it appears that quite a number of lawmakers no longer understand what anti-Semitism means, even though it faces them even more in the United States.

Recently, there have been more and more reports of anti-Semitic incidents against Jews throughout the United States, and it is difficult to understand why Congress is not turning its historical role away from the root cause.