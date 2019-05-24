Netanyahu: Thank you to my friend Sisi, the Egyptian president

Netanyahu thanks Egypt, as well as Greece, Croatia, Italy and Cyprus for sending firefighting aid to Israel. The PA also offers its help.

Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan (Likud) held an assessment of the situation following the wave of fires at the emergency and rescue forces headquarters in Tel Hadid.

Netanyahu and Erdan received updates on the situation from Police Inspector General Moti Cohen, firefighting and rescue commissioner Major-General Dedi Simchi, Commander of the Firefighting Squadron Brigadier General Nir Rosenthal, and senior officials from the NSC, Ministry of Defense, Nature and Parks Authority, the KKL-JNF, the Home Front Command and the Meteorological Service.

"We have appealed to many countries," Netanyahu said. "Aid has arrived from Greece, Croatia, Italy, Egypt and Cyprus and we very much appreciate it. I would like to thank my friend the Egyptian president, Sisi, for sending two helicopters."

"We've also received offers of aid from others, including the Palestinian Authority," said Netanyahu. "Four to six countries, including Russia, are already ready to send practical help. They offered us help even before we turned to them. This is very significant for some of these countries. International capacity is important and helps national capacity."