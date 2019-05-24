Anti-Semitic graffiti on Staten Island synagogue

Anti-Semitic graffiti was found scrawled on a Staten Island synagogue Thursday morning, SI Live reported.

The synagogue, which is run by Chabad of Staten Island, had the words "synagogue of Satan" scrawled on its side. Across the street, the letters "SOS" were spray-painted on the side of the island's Yeshiva Zichron Paltiel.

According to Chabad of Staten Island's Mendy Katzman, local police believe the graffiti was scrawled at around midnight, and that it was discovered by yeshiva students at approximately 3:00a.m.

He also said students often study in the synagogue throughout the night, and that the fence - and door - are often left open.

"It's a very high-traffic area," SI Live quoted Katzman as saying. Katzman added that he would have to increase security. "We need to keep doing what we're doing."

"We are having attacks on our synagogue, people are writing, 'synagogue of Satan.' But we're still going to go out and be prideful and stand strong."

An NYPD spokesperson said police are investigating the incident.