Liberman: We'll only recommend Netanyahu

Yisrael Beytenu won't support any candidate other than PM Netanyahu. Likud: We only ask that he join a right-wing government.

MK Avigdor Liberman, who chairs the Yisrael Beytenu party, on Friday morning said that sources in the Likud had asked him to examine options for forming another government, not led by Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu.

"There were requests from within the Likud to take a different track and create another government," Liberman told participants at a KKL event in Netivot.

"We recommended Netanyahu to President [Rivlin]. We will not recommend anyone else, despite the requests from within the Likud and from outside of it, to take different routes. We did not accept those requests.

"The coalition agreements were handled in a careless and unsuccessful manner. The responsibility is the Likud's. Since the destruction of the Second Temple, there has never been a leader better for the haredim than Netanyahu. It's time he demanded [something] from them."

The Likud responded, "The Likud's only request to Liberman was and is that he join a right-wing government led by Netanyahu. There will be no other alternative, as the party heads agreed yesterday. We need to find a way to work together to form this government and to prevent the creation of a left-wing government."