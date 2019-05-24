'Wall-to-wall support for canceling Disengagement'

Soldiers near the water tower in the destroyed Samaria town of Homesh

Ten Likud and United Right MKs informed Samaria Regional Council Head Yossi Dagan that they plan to submit a bill to cancel the Disengagement Law.

Though Israel evacuated several northern Samaria towns in 2005, no one lives there currently and they remain under Israeli control and the IDF continues securing the area.

The group of MKs includes Likud MKs Michal Shir Segman, Etty Atia, Shlomo Karhi, Osnat Mark, Keti Shitrit, Ariel Kellner, and May Golan, as well as United Right MKs Moti Yogev, Ofir Sofer, and Idit Silman.

The bill has been submitted in every Knesset since the 2005 Disengagement, and is expected to be submitted again in the 21st Knesset.

Dagan is currently pushing to include canceling the Disengagement Law in the terms of the next government's coalition agreements.

"The MKs' support is very moving," Dagan said. "We know that approximately 30 of Likud's 35 MKs support the bill, as does most of the government. It's clear that there is wall-to-wall support. All that's left is for the Prime Minister to lead the way and right the wrong."