Attorney General warns new coalition

Mandelblit says he will not hesitate to voice his position on initiatives to weaken the judicial system.

Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit on Thursday called on the potential partners in the new coalition to carefully consider "issues with legal or constitutional sensitivity."

Mandelblit also warned against "harming civilians due to the weakening of the legal and judicial systems" and said he would not hesitate to voice his position on such initiatives.

The Attorney General made clear that there was no evidence of criminal acts within the framework of the coalition agreements. He was asked to address the issue following complaints from Knesset members on the left that the inclusion of the proposed Immunity Law in the coalition negotiations is a step bordering on criminal activity.

"Of course, if there is an intention to regulate legal or governmental issues of legal sensitivity within the framework of the coalition agreements, the position of the Attorney General is that these matters should be considered with great care, leaving room for dialogue in a comprehensive public and parliamentary discourse," Mandelblit said.

"It is clear that the Attorney General, in the framework of his position, will be required to address the legal and public aspects of any bill proposed in this context, and will not hesitate to speak out in a loud and clear voice if he finds that an initiative violates the rights of citizens of the state as a result of the weakening of the legal and judicial systems,” he added.