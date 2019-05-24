Netanyahu to pilot's son: Your father was brave

Netanyahu meets son of the pilot of the Air France jet that was hijacked to Entebbe in 1976.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu on Thursday met at the Prime Minister's Office in Jerusalem with Eric Bacos, son of the late Michel Bacos, the pilot of the Air France jet that was hijacked to Entebbe in 1976.

Prime Minister Netanyahu expressed sorrow over the passing of Eric's father and congratulated him on receiving an aviation citation on behalf of his father at an event held this morning.

The Prime Minister heard from Eric that the national anthem of the State of Israel was played at his father's funeral and said that Michel Bacos was very brave. Eric added that even after 40 years his family owes a debt of gratitude and appreciation to the IDF operation and the actions of Yoni Netanyahu.