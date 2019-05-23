'Do not lend a hand to leftist government'

Heads of factions that recommended Netanyahu as PM unanimously decide that a right-wing government should be set up without delay.

The heads of the factions that recommended Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu as their candidate to form the next government met on Thursday evening with Netanyahu and unanimously decided that a right-wing government should be set up without delay to act for the benefit of all Israeli citizens.

The heads of the factions called on Yisrael Beytenu chairman Avigdor Liberman to keep his promise to his voters and to join the right-wing government without delay - and not to lend his hand to the establishment of a left-wing government.

The meeting at the Prime Minister's Office in Jerusalem took place in the wake of Liberman's refusal to compromise on the Draft Law. Netanyahu had proposed to Liberman that the Draft Law be approved in the text formulated in the previous Knesset, with one amendment according to which the goals of the draft would be determined by a government decision. However, Liberman categorically refused that request.

The Yisrael Beytenu said on Thursday night, "All that is needed in order to form a right-wing government is to demand that the haredi parties remove their opposition to the Draft Law as agreed upon in the previous Knesset and as it passed the first reading with the support of the Likud and the rest of the coalition. The moment the haredi parties will withdraw their opposition to this law, contrary to previous agreements, a new government will be formed.”

"The 60-member government is not a right-wing government, but a haredi government that instead of preserving the State of Israel as a Jewish state, will turn it into a halakhic state. Therefore, Yisrael Beytenu will firmly oppose a halakhic government, the 60-member government," added Liberman's party.

MK Bezalel Smotrich (United Right) said earlier on Thursday, "We are going with God's help to establish a right-wing government that will serve the citizens of Israel in the four years ahead and do a lot of good things. That's the goal. I believe that everyone feels the heavy responsibility on our shoulders.”

“I hope people will stop playing games and will give up the unrealistic positions they've taken and that we secure the formation of the government in the coming days,” he added.

Jewish Home leader Rabbi Rafi Peretz said before the meeting with Netanyahu, "We are entering an important meeting now. Our intention is to form a government. I am sure that the prime minister will respond to all sides. We want to quietly and calmly try to sum things up with the intention of forming a government.”

Rabbi Peretz confirmed that the draft law is the spammer in the works that is holding up the negotiations. "The draft law is an issue that we are trying to solve. We want a government to be formed and we will do everything to make it happen."