Arab citizens demand gov't act against violence

Arab citizens hold demonstration outside the Knesset demanding action to reduce murder rate, violence within Arab sector.

Dozens of Arabs demonstrated Thursday against violence within and against Israel's Arab population.

The demonstrators held signs outside the Knesset saying "Death to Arabs isn’t a slogan, it’s a fact," "Complaints get you killed" and "Wherever a police station is opened, crime surges."

The protesters noted the murder rate among the Arab population, which is several times higher than the murder rate among the Jewish population. They called on the government to take action to protect Arab citizens and reduce violence within the Arab sector.