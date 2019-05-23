Rabbi Peretz: We will do everything to form government

Jewish Home party chairman Rabbi Rafi Peretz arrived Thursday evening for a crucial meeting in Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu's office, attended by the heads of all the prospective coalition partners.

"We are entering an important meeting now. Our intention is to form a government. I am sure that the prime minister will respond to all sides. We want to quietly and calmly try to sum things up with the intention of forming a government," Rabbi Peretz said at the entrance to the prime minister's office.

Rabbi Peretz confirmed that the draft law is the spammer in the works that is holding up the negotiations. "The draft law is an issue that we are trying to solve. We want a government to be formed and we will do everything to make it happen."