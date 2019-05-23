Smotrich: We'll form right-wing gov't next week

National Union party chairman MK Bezalel Smotrich arrived Thursday evening for a meeting with Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and all the leaders of the prospective coalition parties. The agreement to form the next government is expected to be finalized during the meeting.

Smotrich appeared optimistic about the outcome of the coalition negotiations: "We are going, with G-d's help, to establish a good right-wing government that will serve the citizens of Israel for the four years and accomplish a lot of good things. That's the goal. Everyone seems to feel the heavy responsibility on their shoulders.

"I hope people will stop playing games and will give up the unrealistic positions they've taken and that we secure the formation of the government in the coming days," Smotrich said.