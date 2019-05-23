'Israel may need international support fighting wave of fires'

The fire at the entrance to the village of Uriya

Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan held an assessment with the Police Commissioner, the Firefighting and Rescue Commissioner and the MDA Director General following the wave of fires and firefighting efforts throughout the country on Lag Ba'Omer, which coincided with a heat wave.

Minister Erdan instructed the forces to promote readiness to absorb international air support aid should the fires continue. Erdan stressed that even more severe weather is expected tomorrow and therefore the country must prepare for continued efforts in terms of the allocation of forces and means.

The minister mentioned that saving lives precedes the rescue of property, and that it is necessary to act in all operations, using firefighting planes and all means at their disposal. According to Erdan, if there is any doubt about closing a road, it should be blocked.

In addition, Minister Erdan instructed to conduct quick investigations of fires suspected to be the result of arson and to place ground and aerial observations in order to create a preventive and deterrent capability against arson

Erdan instructed the forces to prepare for the declaration of a civil emergency event if events require it. An additional assessment of the situation will take place in the evening.

"I call upon the public to obey the directives of the emergency and rescue forces and to avoid firefighting in the coming days," Erdan said.