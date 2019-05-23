Tags:Beit Shemesh, fire and rescue
Watch: Large fire at entrance to town of Uria
Firefighters working to extinguish brush fire at entrance to town near Beit Shemesh.
Fire at Uria
Fire and Rescue, Jerusalem District
More Arutz Sheva videos:
|
MainAll NewsInside IsraelWatch: Large fire at entrance to town of Uria
Watch: Large fire at entrance to town of Uria
Firefighters working to extinguish brush fire at entrance to town near Beit Shemesh.
Fire at Uria
Fire and Rescue, Jerusalem District
Tags:Beit Shemesh, fire and rescue
More Arutz Sheva videos:
top