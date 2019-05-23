'Religious Zionism won't be a punching bag in politics'

Smotrich: 'I am not frustrating the formation of the government - but Religious Zionism won't be a punching bag and a fifth wheel.'

National Union Chairman MK Bezalel Smotrich said Thursday that his party would not make concessions to be part of the next coalition.

In an interview with Galei Tzahal Army Radio, Smotrich said, "The education and justice portfolios should be ours. These demands are not excessive - anything but. We will hold on to these portfolios.”

Smotrich clarified that the enactment of the Override Clause does not negate the Supreme Court's judicial review of Knesset legislation, it merely balances it.

"I will not live in a country where there is no judicial review, the question is how much. The idea of ​​the Override Clause is already in the Basic Law: Freedom of Occupation, and we are only trying to add it to the Basic Law: Human Dignity and Liberty," he explained.

Regarding the Immunity Law, Smotrich said that the initiative did not come from the prime minister. "The prime minister never spoke to me about its promotion. I believe in it because it is a component in the principle of separation of democratic powers."

Smotrich made it clear that he would not make far-reaching concessions in order for his party to join the coalition, and that the agreement with the Likud had not yet been closed.

"Our agreement with the Likud is not closed. I am not frustrating the formation of the government, but I am not prepared for Religious Zionism to be a punching bag and a fifth wheel in politics," Smotrich stressed.