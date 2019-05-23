Watch: Scientists are creating batches of homemade lava

Scientists at the University of Buffalo are mixing homemade lava with water.
They do it in an effort to better understand the conditions that cause volcanic eruptions to generate explosive “lava bombs” that blow rocks and molten debris sky high.
The experiments could help researchers understand how volcanic eruptions generate dangerous "lava bombs."
Lava explodes
