What is Kabbalah and how can we understand it?

Learn about Kabbalah, at its practical level, as the hidden Torah that cannot be separated from the revealed Torah and the Mitzvot.

When you mention the word Kabbalah today, the average person either thinks about Madonna, or some mystical form of Judaism. However, these are all misconceptions.

Ira and Rod are joined this week by Yedidah Cohen, who has been a translator and student of the work of Rav Yehuda Ashlag for over 21 years.

We discuss Kabbalah at its practical level as the hidden Torah that cannot be separated from the revealed Torah and the Mitzvot. If you ever had questions about Kabbalah is, and how to properly understand it and study it, this show will answer your questions.