Sylvan Adams explains: How I got Madonna to Eurovision

What brings one of Canada’s most successful businessmen to invest in some of Israel’s most bombastic PR projects in the last few years?

Sylvan Adams explains why it was so important for him to get Madonna to perform at this year’s Eurovision Song Contest, in a deal finalized just hours before the pop icon took stage.

He also reveals why the Beresheet spacecraft, which he helped fund, was actually harder to launch into the moon’s orbit than land on it (although the former was achieved while the latter was not).

Before wrapping up, the now Israeli philanthropist weighs in on anti-Semitism in his home country, before hinting at what’s next on his to-do list.