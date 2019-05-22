Bus driver afraid to return to work after attack

Yihya Shomari, a bus driver from Isfiya, has afraid to return to work since last Friday, when he was beaten by one of his passengers for telling the passenger to throw out his trash.

On Friday, a passenger boarded a bus with a ticket that did not have enough money on it to pay for the bus ride. The driver allowed the passenger to board despite this and asked him to properly fill the ticket for the next time.

The driver later noticed that the passenger was eating on the bus, creating a mess. He asked the passenger to clean up, and within second the passenger was beating him.

"I did not understand where it came from, I was in shock," Shomari told News 12. He stopped the bus and tried, with the help of the other passengers, to get free of the violent passenger. He was eventually beaten unconscious and treated by Magen David Adom paramedics before being taken to the hospital.

"It could have ended in death and who would have taken care of my family after that? I'm afraid to go back to work. I feel helpless," Shomari said.

The Dan bus company said in response: "The injured driver is connected with his managers and is being treated by our professionals who take care of all his needs and we hope he will return to us soon. The violence in Israeli society harms every good part and we also acted among the injured. We expect the police and the enforcement authorities to deal with this attack and to bring to justice violent people. "