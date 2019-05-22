Fight breaks out between soldiers of Bedouin, haredi battalions

Confrontation leads to knives being thrown at the haredi soldiers in front of base commanders. Investigation opened by military police.

A fight broke out recently on an IDF base in the south between the Bedouin battalion and Nahal Haredi soldiers, Kan 11 reported.

According to the report, combat soldiers from the Bedouin battalion threw knives at combat soldiers of the haredi battalion Netzach Yehuda in front of the commanders at the base.

Two soldiers were injured in the incident and needed medical attention.

The IDF Spokesperson's Office stated that an investigation was opened by the military police investigators following the incident.