Lag Ba’omer vs. Eurovision: The blessings and the curses

The rise of anti-Semitism and the curse of Exile.

This week's rousing edition of Temple Talk focuses on aspects of the sobering Torah portion of Bechukotei, which concludes the book of Vayikra.

Yitzchak Reuven and Rabbi Chaim Richman discuss the blessings and the 'admonition' found in this week's parasha and plug it all into the contemporary Jewish reality.

Our hosts also share their inspirational wisdom on the depth and meaning of this week's sefira (level) in the counting of the Omer and the spiritual significance of this amazing time of the year.