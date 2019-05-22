UK Orthodox Jews mobilize for Tommy Robinson

Members of hasidic and Sefardic communities urge community to 'do right thing for ourselves - and for country to which we owe so much.'

A group of British Orthodox Jews including members of the Sefardic and hassidic communities has mobilized in a mass outreach campaign to support independent UK Parliament candidate Tommy Robinson.

Thousands of flyers were distributed throughout Manchester today calling on "our fellow Orthodox Jews" to vote for Robinson in the May 23 elections, calling Robinson "a staunch friend of our people".

"Please open your hearts and consider giving your vote to Tommy Robinson in Thursday’s European elections," the flyer read. "Tommy is an independent, fearless fighter for a sane, decent, honest, traditional-values society, and justice for victims of terrible crimes, callously ignored through 'political correctness'."

A recent canvass by independent journalists revealed that many UK voters are afraid of losing their jobs if it were made public that they support Robinson.

"We all know that in the last few years England has become unrecognisable from the decent country we grew up in," the flyer continued. "Who among us has not reacted in horror as each month brings new levels of moral decline and self-destruction in the name of 'diversity' and 'human rights'?

"For how long will we wring our hands helplessly, our activists trying to do their best, while the country carries on this awful march to the worst places, led by foolish, corrupt, 'educated' leaders?" wondered the authors.

"Can anyone with a shred of honesty think that by continuing to vote for those same “enlightened” people in charge who have ...

launched sickening attacks on the purity of our beautiful children’s education;

enabled out-of-control immigration from violent backgrounds (millions upon millions!);

covered up the resulting unspeakable crimes against vulnerable English children ... as if this is in any way seeking the welfare of the country?!"

Moshe Chaim Rowe, one of the flyer's authors, said "Tommy Robinson has been a staunch, positive friend to the Jewish People, standing up for us many times, both here and in Eretz Yisrael. He puts himself in personal danger, against the real threats facing us - we need to support him."

The flyer continued: "Of course, the official media hates him and lies about him day and night. Remember, it’s the same media that pumps out hate and lies about Israel, religious values, our schools & institutions ... we all know what their poisonous opinions & 'fake news' are worth.

"Remember – in the voting booth there is only you and Hashem (G-d).

"You don’t have to listen to the anti-Torah 'Jewish' Newspapers, their 'rabbis' and their 'leaders'.

"Please do the difficult thing: Be part of the fightback. Do something brave that you’ll be really proud of.

"Let’s do the right thing for ourselves - and for the country to which we owe so much."

